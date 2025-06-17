Left Menu

Online Rage: Tennis Star Katie Boulter Speaks Out Against Internet Abuse

British tennis player Katie Boulter has revealed that she and her family received death threats during the French Open. The abuse is reportedly linked to gambling on tennis matches. Boulter is concerned about the impact on younger players and is advocating for increased protection measures in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:39 IST
Online Rage: Tennis Star Katie Boulter Speaks Out Against Internet Abuse
abuse
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Katie Boulter, a 28-year-old British tennis player ranked No. 39 in the WTA, has revealed to the BBC the shocking death threats she and her family received during the French Open. Boulter expressed her growing concern over the normalization of online abuse in sports and its potential impact on younger athletes.

During an emotional match against Carole Monnet, Boulter received several aggressive messages. They varied from threats of cancer to menacing comments about her family. Despite winning the match, the hateful messages, often sent by disgruntled gamblers, did not cease. Boulter shared these screenshots with the BBC.

The problem is exacerbated by online betting, as indicated by Signify data showing 40% of abuse stems from gambling losses. In response, organizations like the ITF and WTA have introduced the Threat Matrix, a step towards shielding players from such hostile communications. As Boulter prepares for Wimbledon, she anticipates an escalation of these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025