Online Rage: Tennis Star Katie Boulter Speaks Out Against Internet Abuse

Katie Boulter, a 28-year-old British tennis player ranked No. 39 in the WTA, has revealed to the BBC the shocking death threats she and her family received during the French Open. Boulter expressed her growing concern over the normalization of online abuse in sports and its potential impact on younger athletes.

During an emotional match against Carole Monnet, Boulter received several aggressive messages. They varied from threats of cancer to menacing comments about her family. Despite winning the match, the hateful messages, often sent by disgruntled gamblers, did not cease. Boulter shared these screenshots with the BBC.

The problem is exacerbated by online betting, as indicated by Signify data showing 40% of abuse stems from gambling losses. In response, organizations like the ITF and WTA have introduced the Threat Matrix, a step towards shielding players from such hostile communications. As Boulter prepares for Wimbledon, she anticipates an escalation of these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)