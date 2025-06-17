Left Menu

PGA Tour's New Chapter: Brian Rolapp Takes the Helm

Jay Monahan will step down as the leader of the PGA Tour, handing over the reins to former NFL executive Brian Rolapp next year. Rolapp takes on a new CEO role as the tour faces challenges from LIV Golf. Monahan will focus on board responsibilities through 2026.

Updated: 17-06-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 18:44 IST
In a strategic move aimed at revitalizing the PGA Tour, Jay Monahan announced he would be stepping down next year from his leadership role after a decade marked by challenges from the emerging LIV Golf. Brian Rolapp, a seasoned NFL executive, will assume the new CEO position, aiming to propel the tour into a dynamic future.

Rolapp, who has been instrumental in NFL's media and business successes, highlighted the importance of player support and engagement. "Players are central to everything we do," Rolapp emphasized in his introductory address, promising to prioritize player interests while expanding the sport's reach and fan base.

As the PGA Tour navigates its path with LIV Golf and ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Monahan will focus on his board duties. The announcement comes amid a backdrop of unresolved agreements and potential investments, which could redefine the tour's traditional landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

