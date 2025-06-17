India-England Test Series: A Cricketing Summer Spectacle
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) anticipates the upcoming India-England Test series will reignite fan interest in cricket after a lackluster 2024 season. Viewed as commercially significant as the Ashes, the series marks a new World Test Championship cycle and highlights a resurgence in five-match formats.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The eagerly anticipated five-match Test series between India and England is set to be a commercial spectacle, akin to the historic Ashes, according to Richard Gould, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
This series, expected to captivate the English cricket fans, is pivotal following an underwhelming 2024 season dominated by events like the Paris Olympics and the Euro tournament. Despite the retirement of cricket stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the presence of the Indian team promises an electrifying atmosphere and a prospective revival of fan engagement.
As England prepares to host yet another World Test Championship final, Gould notes the advantages of staging the event in England, expressing confidence in the nation's ability to draw crowds, even for neutral matches. The emphasis on Test cricket's revival comes amidst ongoing discussions on the balance between different cricket formats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar slashes VAT on aviation turbine fuel to 4 per cent
"BJP will not sit idle with hands tied back": BJP Karnataka President lashes out at Siddaramiah govt
PNB slashes rates on education loan by 20 bps under Vidyalaxmi Scheme
Cricket-Asia Cup in limbo after India-Pakistan clashes
It would be not very correct to talk about losses and numbers etc: CDS Gen Chauhan on India-Pakistan clashes.