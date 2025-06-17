India-England Test Series: A Cricketing Summer Spectacle

The eagerly anticipated five-match Test series between India and England is set to be a commercial spectacle, akin to the historic Ashes, according to Richard Gould, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

This series, expected to captivate the English cricket fans, is pivotal following an underwhelming 2024 season dominated by events like the Paris Olympics and the Euro tournament. Despite the retirement of cricket stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the presence of the Indian team promises an electrifying atmosphere and a prospective revival of fan engagement.

As England prepares to host yet another World Test Championship final, Gould notes the advantages of staging the event in England, expressing confidence in the nation's ability to draw crowds, even for neutral matches. The emphasis on Test cricket's revival comes amidst ongoing discussions on the balance between different cricket formats.

