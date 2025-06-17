Left Menu

Referee David Coote: Fired Over Offensive Remarks and Social Media Scandal

Former Premier League referee David Coote was charged by the FA for making offensive comments about ex-Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. The comments, shared widely on social media, led to Coote's firing. An investigation revealed his remarks included a reference to nationality, and UEFA is examining further conduct.

On Tuesday, the Football Association charged former Premier League referee David Coote with making offensive comments about former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. The remarks, initially meant for friends, were captured in a private video and unexpectedly went viral on social media, resulting in Coote's dismissal.

The FA alleges that Coote's words were abusive and possibly referenced nationality, violating their rules. These remarks were taped in July 2020 and displayed Coote's opinions on Liverpool and Klopp. The content included derogatory language and criticism of Klopp's behavior during games.

Following this incident, Coote faced further scrutiny over separate allegations, including alleged cocaine use during the European Championship, as published by The Sun. UEFA has launched an investigation into these claims. Despite the controversy, the FA ruled no action on a previous case where Coote was accused of discussing giving a yellow card to a fan, with Coote denying any misconduct.

