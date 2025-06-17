Rugby Giants Roar: Hyderabad and Chennai Dominate the Field
Hyderabad Heroes achieved a decisive 43-7 victory over Bengaluru Bravehearts, while Chennai Bulls maintained their perfect record, defeating Delhi Redz 21-7 in the GMR Rugby Premier League. Key players contributed early tries, securing strong halftime leads. Ultimately, Hyderabad climbed to second in the standings, just behind Chennai Bulls.
- Country:
- India
In a stunning display of dominance, the Hyderabad Heroes crushed the Bengaluru Bravehearts with a staggering 43-7 win, marking the largest victory of the tournament to date.
Meanwhile, in a seamless performance, the unbeaten Chennai Bulls secured a convincing 21-7 triumph over the Delhi Redz. Featuring early tries from Vaafauese Maliko and Terry Kennedy, the Bulls took command, with Joaquin Pellandini expertly converting all three kicks, sailing to a comfortable halftime lead.
Hyderabad's commanding performance featured a 31-0 halftime advantage, led by Joji Nasova and Kevin Wekesa. Although Bengaluru showed some fight, Hyderabad remained unyielding, culminating in their victory which elevated them to second place in the league standings.
(With inputs from agencies.)