Rugby Giants Roar: Hyderabad and Chennai Dominate the Field

In a stunning display of dominance, the Hyderabad Heroes crushed the Bengaluru Bravehearts with a staggering 43-7 win, marking the largest victory of the tournament to date.

Meanwhile, in a seamless performance, the unbeaten Chennai Bulls secured a convincing 21-7 triumph over the Delhi Redz. Featuring early tries from Vaafauese Maliko and Terry Kennedy, the Bulls took command, with Joaquin Pellandini expertly converting all three kicks, sailing to a comfortable halftime lead.

Hyderabad's commanding performance featured a 31-0 halftime advantage, led by Joji Nasova and Kevin Wekesa. Although Bengaluru showed some fight, Hyderabad remained unyielding, culminating in their victory which elevated them to second place in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)