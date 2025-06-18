Lightning Threat Halts Club World Cup Clash

The start of the Group F Club World Cup clash between South Korea's Ulsan HD and African Champions League runners-up Mamelodi Sundowns was unexpectedly delayed due to the looming threat of lightning. This crucial match was set to kick off at Inter & Co Stadium.

Shortly before the scheduled start, French referee Clement Turpin instructed both teams to leave the pitch for safety precautions. Spectators were also advised to take cover, leaving their seats to move to the stadium's concourse. This delay came despite the absence of any immediate rain, although ominous dark clouds loomed nearby and strong winds began to pick up.

Officials had earlier forecasted potential showers, but the prime concern was the lightning threat. The eagerly anticipated match was slated to commence at 6 p.m. local time, yet safety concerns took precedence as all parties involved adhered to the necessary precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)