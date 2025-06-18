Sofia Cantore Makes History as NWSL's First Italian Player
Sofia Cantore joins the Washington Spirit, marking the first Italian international's entry into the National Women's Soccer League. Her contract extends through 2027 as she prepares to join the team in July. Cantore has an impressive record with Juventus, entering the U.S. league with high expectations.
Sofia Cantore is set to make history as the first Italian international to join the National Women's Soccer League, signing with the Washington Spirit through 2027.
Cantore, a forward from Juventus, will bolster the team starting July 1 as she aims to bring her impressive goal-scoring ability to the U.S. league.
The 23-year-old has been a key player for Italy, having appeared in 37 matches and netted five goals. Her recent performance with Juventus saw her score 11 goals in Serie A, showcasing her prowess on the field.
