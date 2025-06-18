Sergio Ramos: Soaring Back to the Global Stage at Club World Cup

Sergio Ramos made a significant impact in Monterrey's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan during the Club World Cup match at the Rose Bowl. The 39-year-old defender artfully headed in the first goal, reminiscent of his glory days with Real Madrid and Spain's national team.

Ramos chose Monterrey to return to professional soccer, driven by the opportunity to play on the world stage. His performance, both in scoring and defense, was instrumental for Monterrey, highlighting the skills that once made him a staple in international football.

Despite the draw, Ramos's leadership and experience were clear assets for the team. The match showcased his commitment to his new club and his determination to lead Monterrey through the tournament. As Ramos said, contributing to the team's effort brought him joy and demonstrated his lasting influence in the sport.