England Women's Football Stars Shun Social Media for Sanity

As the European Championship approaches in Switzerland, members of the England women's football team, like Alessia Russo, Lauren James, and Lucy Bronze, have decided to stay off social media. They cite its toxic environment as a reason for their digital disconnect during the event.

Alessia Russo highlighted the damaging nature of social media in sports, as she discussed with BBC Radio. "I used to get caught up in it, but now I focus on the important opinions: those of my teammates, coaches, and family," she stated at St. George's Park.

The decision to avoid social media parallels the experiences of other athletes like Katie Boulter, who has received threats. As Chelsea forward Lauren James pointed out, online abuse is a persistent issue. Bronze echoed the sentiment, recognizing the impact on families who read negative comments.

