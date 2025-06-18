Left Menu

Pujara's Praise: Younis Khan Outshines Modern Spin Masters

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara ranks former Pakistani batsman Younis Khan above contemporary Test stars like Virat Kohli and Joe Root for superior spin-playing skills. In a candid ESPNcricinfo video, Pujara shares insights on Younis's exceptional technique, acknowledging his dominance over renowned spinners in cricket history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:44 IST
Pujara's Praise: Younis Khan Outshines Modern Spin Masters
Cheteshwar Pujara. (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India's most experienced Test batsmen, recently shared his admiration for former Pakistan great Younis Khan, singling him out as the most proficient player of spin among his peers. In a revealing interview with ESPNcricinfo, Pujara evaluated modern cricket icons, including Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, eventually placing Khan at the top of the list.

When asked about Virat Kohli, Pujara acknowledged the Indian captain's impressive statistics against spin but remained non-committal, stating, "I would say par, in terms of stats, his numbers suggest that he is a good player of spin." The mention of Steve Smith and Kane Williamson also failed to sway Pujara, who diplomatically praised their records against spin bowling without equating them to his own prowess.

The conversation reached a crescendo with Younis Khan's name, prompting Pujara to concede, "I would have to say he is better than me." He praised Khan's outstanding record of 4449 runs in 151 innings, highlighting his average of 75.40 as a testament to his mastery of spin. Pujara's acknowledgment casts a spotlight on Khan's remarkable legacy as a fearsome batsman against spin.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025