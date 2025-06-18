Pujara's Praise: Younis Khan Outshines Modern Spin Masters

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India's most experienced Test batsmen, recently shared his admiration for former Pakistan great Younis Khan, singling him out as the most proficient player of spin among his peers. In a revealing interview with ESPNcricinfo, Pujara evaluated modern cricket icons, including Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, eventually placing Khan at the top of the list.

When asked about Virat Kohli, Pujara acknowledged the Indian captain's impressive statistics against spin but remained non-committal, stating, "I would say par, in terms of stats, his numbers suggest that he is a good player of spin." The mention of Steve Smith and Kane Williamson also failed to sway Pujara, who diplomatically praised their records against spin bowling without equating them to his own prowess.

The conversation reached a crescendo with Younis Khan's name, prompting Pujara to concede, "I would have to say he is better than me." He praised Khan's outstanding record of 4449 runs in 151 innings, highlighting his average of 75.40 as a testament to his mastery of spin. Pujara's acknowledgment casts a spotlight on Khan's remarkable legacy as a fearsome batsman against spin.