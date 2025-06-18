Alastair Cook Endorses Ollie Pope for Crucial Test Spot
Former England captain Alastair Cook has expressed his support for Ollie Pope to retain the No. 3 batting position during the upcoming Test series against India. Despite competition from Jacob Bethell, Pope's recent performance bolsters his case. Both players are included in England’s squad for the first Test.
Alastair Cook, the former England cricket captain, has shown strong support for Ollie Pope to hold onto the No. 3 batting position. Cook emphasized Pope's impressive performance in a Test against Zimbabwe as a key factor for his endorsement. Cook's views come amid increasing competition from young talent Jacob Bethell.
Despite Bethell's solid track record in recent matches, Cook pointed out that Bethell didn't seize the opportunity to play against Zimbabwe, raising questions about his commitment. Both Pope and Bethell are included in England's squad for the upcoming first Test against India, starting at Headingley.
With Pope's substantial experience of 56 Tests and his upcoming challenging series against India's formidable bowling lineup, notably Jasprit Bumrah, the decision on England's No. 3 position remains critical. Cook's reflections also extend to England's future performances, particularly in the forthcoming tour of Australia.
