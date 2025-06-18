Alastair Cook Endorses Ollie Pope for Crucial Test Spot

Alastair Cook, the former England cricket captain, has shown strong support for Ollie Pope to hold onto the No. 3 batting position. Cook emphasized Pope's impressive performance in a Test against Zimbabwe as a key factor for his endorsement. Cook's views come amid increasing competition from young talent Jacob Bethell.

Despite Bethell's solid track record in recent matches, Cook pointed out that Bethell didn't seize the opportunity to play against Zimbabwe, raising questions about his commitment. Both Pope and Bethell are included in England's squad for the upcoming first Test against India, starting at Headingley.

With Pope's substantial experience of 56 Tests and his upcoming challenging series against India's formidable bowling lineup, notably Jasprit Bumrah, the decision on England's No. 3 position remains critical. Cook's reflections also extend to England's future performances, particularly in the forthcoming tour of Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)