Shubman Gill Leads India Into a New Era in English Test Series

Shubman Gill steps up as the new captain of India's Test cricket team, leading a young squad in England as veterans retire. The team's enthusiasm for English conditions is high, with players sharing their thoughts on weather, Dukes ball, and cultural experiences that differ from home.

Leeds | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:02 IST
In a significant transition for Indian cricket, Shubman Gill is taking the reins as captain in the upcoming Test series against England, marking a new era for the team.

With seasoned players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R Ashwin retired, younger talents such as Gill are eager to embrace the challenges and unique traits of playing in the UK.

The team is abuzz with anticipation, discussing the conditions they'll face in England, including the famous Dukes ball and the ever-changing weather, all set against the vibrant cultural landscape.

