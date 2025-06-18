Shubman Gill Leads India Into a New Era in English Test Series
Shubman Gill steps up as the new captain of India's Test cricket team, leading a young squad in England as veterans retire. The team's enthusiasm for English conditions is high, with players sharing their thoughts on weather, Dukes ball, and cultural experiences that differ from home.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:02 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant transition for Indian cricket, Shubman Gill is taking the reins as captain in the upcoming Test series against England, marking a new era for the team.
With seasoned players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R Ashwin retired, younger talents such as Gill are eager to embrace the challenges and unique traits of playing in the UK.
The team is abuzz with anticipation, discussing the conditions they'll face in England, including the famous Dukes ball and the ever-changing weather, all set against the vibrant cultural landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
This is negative side of popularity. People are crazy for their cricketers: BCCI on RCB celebrations leading to death of fans.
Shreyas Iyer: The Emerging Leader in Indian Cricket
It's most unfortunate, organisers should have planned RCB's IPL-winning celebrations better: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on stampede.
BCCI to Formulate Guidelines Post-Bengaluru Stampede
Countdown to the Women's ODI World Cup: BCCI's Organizational Hurdle