Congo Cleared to Resume World Cup Campaign
Congo is set to resume participation in World Cup qualifiers after their ban, due to government interference in their football association, was lifted. Despite forfeiting March's fixtures, they will compete in September. Congo, once African champions, have never qualified for the World Cup.
Congo can continue with their World Cup qualifying campaign after a suspension was lifted, according to FIFA's announcement on Wednesday. The country was banned earlier this year due to governmental interference in their football association, FECOFOOT, but the sanction was lifted as officials regained control.
In a controversial move last year, Sports Minister Hugues Ngouelondele appointed a committee to handle FECOFOOT affairs, which led to a FIFA-imposed suspension due to the breach of autonomy rules. As a result, Congo forfeited two critical matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Tanzania and Niger.
Although the missed fixtures have diminished their chances of advancing, Congo will resume their campaign in September. Their upcoming matches include a home game against Tanzania and away fixtures in Niger and Morocco. Despite leading the group, Morocco remains the only team from this group with a direct qualification chance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
