BCCI Loses Legal Battle: Bombay HC Upholds Kochi Tuskers Kerala Arbitration

The Bombay High Court dismissed BCCI's petitions challenging arbitral awards totaling over Rs 538 crore in favor of Kochi Tuskers Kerala. The dispute stemmed from BCCI's termination of contracts with Kochi Tuskers, which the arbitral tribunal ruled wrongful. The court found no 'patent illegality' in the arbitration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:43 IST
The Bombay High Court has quashed petitions by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which sought to overturn arbitral awards exceeding Rs 538 crore, favoring the former Indian Premier League team, Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

Justice R Chagla, delivering the verdict, stated there was no 'patent illegality' in the arbitral decisions necessitating court intervention. Accordingly, the BCCI must comply with the payment directive. Kochi Tuskers Kerala had initially been allocated to a consortium spearheaded by Rendezvous Sports World and later managed by Kochi Cricket Private Limited.

The cricket team participated in the 2011 IPL season, but the BCCI terminated their contract in 2012, alleging the franchise's failure to present a mandatory bank guarantee. This claim was contested, leading to arbitration, which ultimately sided with the Kochi consortium in 2015.

