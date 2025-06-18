Left Menu

Marcel Hirscher Eyes Comeback: Potential Olympic Return at 36

Marcel Hirscher, renowned Alpine skier, is considering a return to the Olympics at age 36. After a serious knee injury, Hirscher is set to join the World Cup through a wildcard entry. With 17 unused starts, he may compete for the Netherlands, avoiding tougher Austrian team competition.

Updated: 18-06-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:23 IST
Alpine skiing legend Marcel Hirscher, aged 36, might stage an Olympic comeback. The Austrian, after recovering from a significant knee injury, has been granted a wildcard to rejoin the World Cup circuit.

Hirscher, who resumed competitive skiing in October after a five-year retirement, shared his plans on Instagram, confirming he is ready for athletic challenges once more following successful rehabilitation.

His decision enables him to utilize 17 unused starts in the upcoming season. Competing for the Netherlands could ease his path to Milan-Cortina 2026, bypassing the intense Austrian team competition.

