Marcel Hirscher Eyes Comeback: Potential Olympic Return at 36

Alpine skiing legend Marcel Hirscher, aged 36, might stage an Olympic comeback. The Austrian, after recovering from a significant knee injury, has been granted a wildcard to rejoin the World Cup circuit.

Hirscher, who resumed competitive skiing in October after a five-year retirement, shared his plans on Instagram, confirming he is ready for athletic challenges once more following successful rehabilitation.

His decision enables him to utilize 17 unused starts in the upcoming season. Competing for the Netherlands could ease his path to Milan-Cortina 2026, bypassing the intense Austrian team competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)