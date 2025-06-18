Marcel Hirscher Eyes Comeback: Potential Olympic Return at 36
Marcel Hirscher, renowned Alpine skier, is considering a return to the Olympics at age 36. After a serious knee injury, Hirscher is set to join the World Cup through a wildcard entry. With 17 unused starts, he may compete for the Netherlands, avoiding tougher Austrian team competition.
Hirscher, who resumed competitive skiing in October after a five-year retirement, shared his plans on Instagram, confirming he is ready for athletic challenges once more following successful rehabilitation.
His decision enables him to utilize 17 unused starts in the upcoming season. Competing for the Netherlands could ease his path to Milan-Cortina 2026, bypassing the intense Austrian team competition.
