Thrilling Goals Mark Day One of Hockey India Masters Cup 2025

The inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 in Chennai saw impressive performances, with Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Maharashtra excelling in the women's category. In the men's matches, victories were claimed by Hockey Punjab and the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Highlights included a hat-trick by Sneha C and a dominant 8-0 win for Tamil Nadu.

Thrilling Goals Mark Day One of Hockey India Masters Cup 2025
Women players in action during Hockey India Masters Cup clash (Photo: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 commenced in Chennai, showcasing top-tier competition among women's teams from Odisha, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Men's teams, including Andhra Pradesh and others, will vie for the coveted trophy by June 27, informed Hockey India.

On day one, the women's category saw Hockey Karnataka defeat Kerala Hockey 7-0. The team was powered by Sneha C's historic hat-trick, along with contributions from captain KK Krithika, Usha Vinaykumar, and Josephine Lore Sequeira. Simultaneously, Hockey Maharashtra secured a win by default as Hockey Himachal forfeited the match.

In men's competition, Hockey Punjab emerged victorious over Le Puducherry Hockey with a 3-2 scoreline, thanks to goals from Pavninder Singh, Dharam Pal Singh, and captain Ripudaman Kumar. The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu clinched an emphatic 8-0 victory against Kerala Hockey, with standout performances from Ramadoss V and several team members.

