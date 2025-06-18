Jack Draper Triumphs at Queen's Club Amidst Dramatic Matches

Jack Draper, the British second seed, showcased resilience and determination as he triumphed over Alexei Popyrin in a 3-6 6-2 7-6(5) victory, reaching the quarter-finals of the Queen's Club Championships on Wednesday.

Draper, who previously bested Popyrin in straight sets at the Qatar Open, needed the support of the home crowd to navigate a tougher challenge this time.

Meanwhile, Czech player Jakub Mensik faced disappointment against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, losing his composure during the match and receiving a warning for unsportsmanlike behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)