Jack Draper Triumphs at Queen's Club Amidst Dramatic Matches

British tennis player Jack Draper secured a quarter-final spot at the Queen's Club Championships with a victory over Alexei Popyrin. The match featured a tense tiebreaker, showcasing Draper's resilience. Meanwhile, Jakub Mensik faced a turbulent defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut, highlighting a day of emotional highs and lows in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:47 IST
Jack Draper
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jack Draper, the British second seed, showcased resilience and determination as he triumphed over Alexei Popyrin in a 3-6 6-2 7-6(5) victory, reaching the quarter-finals of the Queen's Club Championships on Wednesday.

Draper, who previously bested Popyrin in straight sets at the Qatar Open, needed the support of the home crowd to navigate a tougher challenge this time.

Meanwhile, Czech player Jakub Mensik faced disappointment against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, losing his composure during the match and receiving a warning for unsportsmanlike behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

