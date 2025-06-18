Left Menu

Thrilling 2-2 Draw Concludes as Indian Women's Hockey Team Falls in Shootout Against Argentina

In a dramatic match at the FIH Hockey Pro League, India's Women's Hockey Team overcame a two-goal deficit but fell short in the shootout against Argentina. Despite goals from Navneet and Deepika, India's efforts were thwarted by Argentina's solid defense, leading to a 0-2 loss in shootouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:32 IST
Players in action during FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 game (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an intense FIH Hockey Pro League encounter, the Indian Women's Hockey Team battled to a riveting 2-2 draw against Argentina but missed out on the bonus point after a 0-2 defeat in the shootout at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Wednesday. India's valiant comeback, driven by goals from Navneet and Deepika, fell short against Argentina's robust defense.

Both seasoned teams struggled to impress during the initial quarter, with Argentina's high press limiting India's offensive endeavors. Despite this, India consistently attempted to penetrate the circle through quick stick work. Sharmila Devi's early promising drive into the circle was thwarted by Argentina, but Sunelita Toppo's smart interception hinted at India's potential against a well-structured defense. India concluded the first half with superior circle entries.

The match saw shifts in momentum, notably with Argentina's Agustina Gorzelany converting a penalty corner in the 27th minute to lead 1-0. Persistent pressure by Argentina in the second half saw Gorzelany double the tally, although India's concerted efforts led to a remarkable fightback, culminating in Deepika's thrilling late equalizer, setting the stage for a tense shootout conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

