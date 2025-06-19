Left Menu

Boca Juniors Challenge FIFA Bans After Club World Cup Drama

Boca Juniors players Ander Herrera and Nicolas Figal received four-match suspensions from FIFA after their Club World Cup game against Benfica, while Andrea Belotti got a two-match ban. Boca contests the harsh sanctions, planning to appeal. They face Bayern Munich next in Group C.

FIFA has imposed four-match bans on Boca Juniors players Ander Herrera and Nicolas Figal following their red cards in a Club World Cup match against Benfica. The Argentine club has expressed dissatisfaction with the decision, particularly in light of a more lenient two-match ban given to Benfica's Andrea Belotti for a dangerous high boot on Ayrton Costa.

Boca Juniors intends to file an appeal against the suspensions of their players. Herrera, removed from play due to an injury, protested a penalty from the bench and subsequently received a red card during the 45th minute. Figal's dismissal came late in the 88th minute after a foul on Benfica's Florentino Luis, with the score tied 2-2 at the time.

The team is set to proceed with their tournament fixtures, facing Bayern Munich at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Friday as part of Group C. Boca remains determined to overturn the bans through official channels while strategizing for their upcoming critical clash.

