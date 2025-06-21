Rishabh Pant Shines with Brilliant Century Amidst India's Tussle

Rishabh Pant scored a stellar 134 in 178 balls during India's opening Test against England, highlighting a challenging day for the team as they went to lunch at 454 for 7. His seventh Test century was complemented by 12 fours and six sixes.

Pant formed a solid 209-run partnership with captain Shubman Gill for the fourth wicket. Gill contributed significantly with 147 runs but was the first to fall for India of the day.

England's Ben Stokes was key to the visitors' counterattack, taking four crucial wickets including that of Shardul Thakur at the stroke of lunch. India began the day at 359 for three, ending the session with a total of 454 for 7.

