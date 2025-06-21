Pant Sets New Record, Surpasses Dhoni in Test Centuries

Rishabh Pant made history by surpassing MS Dhoni to hold the record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter. This achievement was marked during India's first Test match against England in Leeds.

Pant smashed a remarkable 134 runs from 178 balls, featuring 12 boundaries and six sixes, reaching a strike rate above 75. This milestone also marks his fifth Test century under the challenging conditions of SENA nations, the highest for an Asian batter.

Joining the ranks of prominent cricketers, Pant equaled Kumar Sangakkara's record of seven centuries among Asian designated keepers. The match also highlighted the prowess of Indian batters, with significant centuries from Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

