Pant Sets New Record, Surpasses Dhoni in Test Centuries
Rishabh Pant surpassed MS Dhoni to become the Indian wicketkeeper with the most Test centuries after a stunning performance against England in Leeds. His 134-run innings, along with three other centuries in England, places him among the top Asian contributors in challenging SENA conditions.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Rishabh Pant made history by surpassing MS Dhoni to hold the record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter. This achievement was marked during India's first Test match against England in Leeds.
Pant smashed a remarkable 134 runs from 178 balls, featuring 12 boundaries and six sixes, reaching a strike rate above 75. This milestone also marks his fifth Test century under the challenging conditions of SENA nations, the highest for an Asian batter.
Joining the ranks of prominent cricketers, Pant equaled Kumar Sangakkara's record of seven centuries among Asian designated keepers. The match also highlighted the prowess of Indian batters, with significant centuries from Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
KL Rahul's Resurgence: A Boost for India Ahead of England Tests
India's New Era: Shubman Gill Leads the Charge in England Test Series
Kuldeep Yadav Eyeing England Test Return with Renewed Grit
Arshdeep Singh Gears Up for England Tests: New Challenges Await India's Revamped Bowling Attack
Clash of Titans: Jadeja vs Stokes in Upcoming India-England Test Series