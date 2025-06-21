Left Menu

Pant Sets New Record, Surpasses Dhoni in Test Centuries

Rishabh Pant surpassed MS Dhoni to become the Indian wicketkeeper with the most Test centuries after a stunning performance against England in Leeds. His 134-run innings, along with three other centuries in England, places him among the top Asian contributors in challenging SENA conditions.

Rishabh Pant. (Photo- @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rishabh Pant made history by surpassing MS Dhoni to hold the record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter. This achievement was marked during India's first Test match against England in Leeds.

Pant smashed a remarkable 134 runs from 178 balls, featuring 12 boundaries and six sixes, reaching a strike rate above 75. This milestone also marks his fifth Test century under the challenging conditions of SENA nations, the highest for an Asian batter.

Joining the ranks of prominent cricketers, Pant equaled Kumar Sangakkara's record of seven centuries among Asian designated keepers. The match also highlighted the prowess of Indian batters, with significant centuries from Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

