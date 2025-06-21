Nicolas Jackson's Apology: A Costly Red Card Moment for Chelsea

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson has expressed regret and apologized to fans following a reckless challenge that earned him a red card during their Club World Cup defeat to Flamengo at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. The match ended 3-1 in Flamengo's favor after Chelsea initially led with Pedro Neto's early goal.

Jackson's game-changing red card came in the 68th minute when his high studs caught Flamengo's Ayrton Lucas, unraveling Chelsea's bid for a comeback. The forward took to social media to extend his apologies, stating he was 'angry' at his unintended actions and took full responsibility for the mishap.

Despite the defeat, Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca acknowledged the red card's validity, while defender Marc Cucurella pointed to Jackson's misfortune yet highlighted his potential. The loss saw Chelsea drop to second place, showcasing the high stakes of competitive football. - ANI

(With inputs from agencies.)