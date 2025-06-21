Left Menu

Centuries Galore: India Shines on Opening Test Against England

India's cricket team amassed a strong total of 471 in their first innings against England, highlighted by centuries from Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Despite this impressive performance, the team faltered on the second day, losing seven wickets for 112 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a thrilling display of cricketing prowess, India piled up a formidable first-innings total of 471 against England, thanks to sensational centuries from skipper Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, during their opening Test match.

The trio powered the innings, with Gill and Pant forging a significant 209-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bolstering the solid foundation laid by Jaiswal and KL Rahul's initial stand of 91 runs for the first wicket.

However, the tides turned on Day 2, as India lost momentum, surrendering seven wickets for a mere 112 runs, with England's Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue taking 4 wickets each, complicating India's crushing beginning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

