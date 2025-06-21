Centuries Galore: India Shines on Opening Test Against England

In a thrilling display of cricketing prowess, India piled up a formidable first-innings total of 471 against England, thanks to sensational centuries from skipper Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, during their opening Test match.

The trio powered the innings, with Gill and Pant forging a significant 209-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bolstering the solid foundation laid by Jaiswal and KL Rahul's initial stand of 91 runs for the first wicket.

However, the tides turned on Day 2, as India lost momentum, surrendering seven wickets for a mere 112 runs, with England's Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue taking 4 wickets each, complicating India's crushing beginning.

