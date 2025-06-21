Lokesh Gait's Stellar Knock Leads Siliguri to Victory

Lokesh Gait delivered an exceptional performance, playing a pivotal role in Servotech Siliguri Strikers' triumph over Harbour Diamonds by five wickets during the Bengal Pro T20 League match held at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Siliguri had a rocky start while pursuing a target of 143, losing two early wickets. However, Gait's counter-attack, featuring a brisk 42 off 30 balls, anchored the innings, earning him the Player-of-the-Match accolade. Accompanied by captain Anustup Majumdar, who contributed 32 runs, the duo forged a vital 74-run partnership that stabilized the innings.

In the middle overs, Ankush Tyagi chipped in with 29 runs, while Shubham Chatterjee closed out the game with an unbeaten 26, reaching the target in 17.5 overs. Earlier, Harbour Diamonds posted 142 with notable contributions from Vishal Bhati and Manoj Tiwary, but Siliguri's Raju Haldar and Nuruddin Mondal shared six wickets, effectively dismantling Harbour's innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)