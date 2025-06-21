Left Menu

Lokesh Gait's Stellar Knock Leads Siliguri to Victory

Lokesh Gait's explosive innings secured a five-wicket victory for Servotech Siliguri Strikers over Harbour Diamonds in the Bengal Pro T20 League. Despite early setbacks, Gait scored 42 off 30 balls, aided by teammate Anustup Majumdar, who added 32 runs. Siliguri's bowlers also shone, derailing Harbour's batting efforts.

  • Country:
  • India

Lokesh Gait delivered an exceptional performance, playing a pivotal role in Servotech Siliguri Strikers' triumph over Harbour Diamonds by five wickets during the Bengal Pro T20 League match held at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Siliguri had a rocky start while pursuing a target of 143, losing two early wickets. However, Gait's counter-attack, featuring a brisk 42 off 30 balls, anchored the innings, earning him the Player-of-the-Match accolade. Accompanied by captain Anustup Majumdar, who contributed 32 runs, the duo forged a vital 74-run partnership that stabilized the innings.

In the middle overs, Ankush Tyagi chipped in with 29 runs, while Shubham Chatterjee closed out the game with an unbeaten 26, reaching the target in 17.5 overs. Earlier, Harbour Diamonds posted 142 with notable contributions from Vishal Bhati and Manoj Tiwary, but Siliguri's Raju Haldar and Nuruddin Mondal shared six wickets, effectively dismantling Harbour's innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

