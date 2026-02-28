High-Stakes Clash: India vs. West Indies Showdown at Eden Gardens

In a thrilling face-off, former India captain Sourav Ganguly anticipates a high-scoring clash between India and West Indies in the Super Eights stage of the tournament. The crucial match will be played at Eden Gardens on Sunday, determining which team proceeds to the semifinals alongside South Africa.

Reflecting on past tournaments, Ganguly emphasized that history will not impact Sunday's outcome. He acknowledged the prowess of the West Indies team, highlighting their roster of powerful players like Romario Shephard and Shimron Hetmyer. Both teams are well aware that the stakes could not be higher in this do-or-die encounter.

The match will take place on the same pitch where Scotland set the tournament's first 200-plus total. West Indies, having already played two victorious group stage games at Eden Gardens, hold a slight advantage. However, India is determined to deliver an exceptional performance to ensure their place in the semifinals.