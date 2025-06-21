Left Menu

Wave of Talent Surfaces at Senior National Swimming Championship

The 78th Senior National Championship features 379 swimmers from across India, including Olympians, competing at Kalinga Stadium Aquatic Centre. The event serves as a qualifier for key international competitions such as the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, and aids in selecting swimmers for future global events.

Wave of Talent Surfaces at Senior National Swimming Championship
The 78th Senior National Championship, set to kick off at the Kalinga Stadium Aquatic Centre this Sunday, promises to be a showcase of India's swimming prowess, with 379 participants from 30 states and union territories.

Highlighting the event are Olympians Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash, alongside emerging talents like Dhinidhi Desinghu and Aryan Nehra, who will be competing for national honors in both men's and women's categories.

This championship not only serves as a significant competition recognized by World Aquatics but also as a qualification event for the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. Additionally, the Swimming Federation of India will use the event to select swimmers for the Junior World Championships in Romania and the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

