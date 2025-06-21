Sports Triumphs and Deals: A Week in Review

In an impressive display on the tennis court, Marketa Vondrousova defeated top seed Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets at the Berlin Open, marking her first final since winning Wimbledon in 2023. Vondrousova showcased dominant serving skills, securing her victory in just 80 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the world of soccer, NBA superstar Kevin Durant has made headlines by acquiring a minority stake in Paris St Germain. Through his company Boardroom, Durant partners with Qatar Sports Investments to assist in the club's upcoming basketball expansion.

In Major League Baseball, Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh shattered a longstanding record held by Johnny Bench by hitting his 29th home run before the All-Star break, highlighting a triumph over the Chicago Cubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)