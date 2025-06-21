Left Menu

Sports Triumphs and Deals: A Week in Review

A roundup of sports news includes tennis player Marketa Vondrousova's victory over Aryna Sabalenka in Berlin, NBA star Kevin Durant's investment in Paris St Germain, Adley Rutschman's absence due to injury, Chicago Blackhawks' acquisition of Andre Burakovsky, and Cal Raleigh's record-breaking performance for the Mariners.

Updated: 21-06-2025 22:27 IST
In an impressive display on the tennis court, Marketa Vondrousova defeated top seed Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets at the Berlin Open, marking her first final since winning Wimbledon in 2023. Vondrousova showcased dominant serving skills, securing her victory in just 80 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the world of soccer, NBA superstar Kevin Durant has made headlines by acquiring a minority stake in Paris St Germain. Through his company Boardroom, Durant partners with Qatar Sports Investments to assist in the club's upcoming basketball expansion.

In Major League Baseball, Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh shattered a longstanding record held by Johnny Bench by hitting his 29th home run before the All-Star break, highlighting a triumph over the Chicago Cubs.

