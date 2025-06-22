Left Menu

Golf Drama: Bhatia and Fleetwood Shine at Travelers Championship

Akshay Bhatia impressed with his performance at the Travelers Championship, landing an eagle and three birdies. Tommy Fleetwood leads with a stunning 7-under 63, pursuing his first PGA Tour title. Meanwhile, Aaron Rai and others demonstrate strong performances, adding excitement to the competition.

Akshay Bhatia continued to capture attention at the Travelers Championship with his second eagle in consecutive days, posting a steady 2-under 68 to position himself at T-37. Despite dropping two spots from overnight T-35, Bhatia remains a fascinating outsider for the Ryder Cup selection.

Tommy Fleetwood delivered a stellar performance, taking a three-shot lead after a flawless 7-under 63. His game, characterized by five birdies and an eagle, places him on the brink of his first PGA Tour victory after 158 attempts. Fleetwood's historical consistency, with 41 top-10 finishes without a win, continues to fuel his drive.

Other notable performances included Aaron Rai's impressive 7-under 63, tying for 14th place, and Keegan Bradley's bogey-free round, securing the championship title. The competition remains fierce as golfers like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler battle for positions in this prestigious tournament.

