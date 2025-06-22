Saptak Talwar's Steady Play Amid High Winds
Saptak Talwar of India navigated challenging windy conditions to finish tied for sixth in the Blot Play9. Despite dropping some shots, his consistent performance left him just four shots behind leader Max Kennedy. Kennedy and James Morrison share the lead at six under, heading into the final round.
Despite the adverse weather.
Max Kennedy, who started strong with a remarkable first day score, stumbled slightly with a second round of 76 but managed to regain composure, shooting a 2-under 68 to share the lead. His efforts were marked by four birdies and an eagle, though marred by a few mistakes, including two bogeys and a double bogey.
James Morrison closed his third round with a 2-over 72, ending the day at six under overall. Through two birdies offset by bogeys and a double bogey, Morrison maintained his position at the top along with Kennedy, setting up an exciting final round showdown.
