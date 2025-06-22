Saptak Talwar's Steady Play Amid High Winds

India's Saptak Talwar showcased resilience at the Golf Bluegreen de Pléneuf Val André, holding his ground in the Blot Play9's challenging wind conditions to secure a tie for sixth place. Talwar's steady hand kept him just four shots shy of the lead despite the adverse weather.

Max Kennedy, who started strong with a remarkable first day score, stumbled slightly with a second round of 76 but managed to regain composure, shooting a 2-under 68 to share the lead. His efforts were marked by four birdies and an eagle, though marred by a few mistakes, including two bogeys and a double bogey.

James Morrison closed his third round with a 2-over 72, ending the day at six under overall. Through two birdies offset by bogeys and a double bogey, Morrison maintained his position at the top along with Kennedy, setting up an exciting final round showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)