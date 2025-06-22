Marc Marquez Triumphs at Mugello: A Grand Prix Showdown

In a thrilling spectacle at the Mugello Circuit, Marc Marquez of Ducati emerged victorious in the Italian Grand Prix, maintaining his stronghold on the riders' championship. His win came after a fierce competition for the podium, where he crossed the finish line just ahead of his sibling rival, Alex Marquez.

Gresini Racing's Alex briefly led the race, but it was Marc who seized control, pushing hard to secure his 93rd career victory, a number that serendipitously matches his motorcycle number. The Italian rider Fabio Di Giannantonio managed to clinch the third position, outpacing fellow countryman Francesco Bagnaia in the final laps.

Despite a promising start by Bagnaia, who was aiming for his fourth consecutive Mugello win, he settled for fourth place amidst the fervent cheers of his home crowd. After the race, Marc celebrated by planting a Ducati flag, a symbolic gesture of triumph in front of an audience that once rooted against him during his Honda days.

(With inputs from agencies.)