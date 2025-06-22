Left Menu

Harry Brook Falls Short of Century in Thrilling Headingley Test

Harry Brook narrowly missed a century, getting out for 99, as England made the most of India's fielding errors to post 465 in the Headingley Test. Despite India's initial advantage, their dropped catches proved costly, allowing England to trail by just six runs. Jasprit Bumrah's late wickets reduced England's tail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:37 IST
Harry Brook Falls Short of Century in Thrilling Headingley Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Harry Brook experienced a bittersweet moment on his home turf when he fell just one run short of a century as England amassed 465 runs, capitalizing on India's fielding mishaps at Headingley.

Starting the day at 209-3 against India's 471, England saw both triumph and heartbreak. Centurion Ollie Pope departed early, followed by Brook's unfortunate dismissal on 99, a wicket claimed after India repeatedly fumbled crucial chances.

While Brook's innings came to an abrupt end, England's tail wagged defiantly. India's Jasprit Bumrah struck late to skittle the lower order, bagging a five-wicket haul, as the match remained delicately poised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025