Harry Brook Falls Short of Century in Thrilling Headingley Test

Harry Brook experienced a bittersweet moment on his home turf when he fell just one run short of a century as England amassed 465 runs, capitalizing on India's fielding mishaps at Headingley.

Starting the day at 209-3 against India's 471, England saw both triumph and heartbreak. Centurion Ollie Pope departed early, followed by Brook's unfortunate dismissal on 99, a wicket claimed after India repeatedly fumbled crucial chances.

While Brook's innings came to an abrupt end, England's tail wagged defiantly. India's Jasprit Bumrah struck late to skittle the lower order, bagging a five-wicket haul, as the match remained delicately poised.

