Signal Warriors in Motion: Celebrating a Century of Excellence

The Corps of Signals motorcycle rally marked its 116th Raising Day with a significant event at Chandimandir Military Station in Panchkula. This rally commemorates the Corps' longstanding contribution to military communications, highlighting the backbone role it plays in network-centric warfare.

Inaugurated in New Delhi, the rally journeyed through Hissar, Fazilka, and Amritsar, symbolizing the Corps' extensive reach and operational prowess. It aims to celebrate the Corps' legacy of technological excellence and inspire future generations, while paying tribute to the sacrifices made by its members.

During the event at Chandimandir, the contingent was warmly welcomed by senior veteran officers, underscoring the fraternity's appreciation of the Corps' pivotal role in modern military operations. This initiative strengthens ties with veterans and reinforces esprit-de-corps among serving personnel, reflective of the Corps' ethos of readiness and reliability.

