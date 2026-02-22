Left Menu

Signal Warriors in Motion: Celebrating a Century of Excellence

The Corps of Signals motorcycle rally celebrates its 116th Raising Day by highlighting technological excellence and operational resilience. The rally, spanning key military locations, showcases the Corps' critical role in military communications and aims to inspire future generations while honoring veteran contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:37 IST
Signal Warriors in Motion: Celebrating a Century of Excellence
  • Country:
  • India

The Corps of Signals motorcycle rally marked its 116th Raising Day with a significant event at Chandimandir Military Station in Panchkula. This rally commemorates the Corps' longstanding contribution to military communications, highlighting the backbone role it plays in network-centric warfare.

Inaugurated in New Delhi, the rally journeyed through Hissar, Fazilka, and Amritsar, symbolizing the Corps' extensive reach and operational prowess. It aims to celebrate the Corps' legacy of technological excellence and inspire future generations, while paying tribute to the sacrifices made by its members.

During the event at Chandimandir, the contingent was warmly welcomed by senior veteran officers, underscoring the fraternity's appreciation of the Corps' pivotal role in modern military operations. This initiative strengthens ties with veterans and reinforces esprit-de-corps among serving personnel, reflective of the Corps' ethos of readiness and reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

 India
2
Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

 India
3
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

 Global
4
Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026