India Triumphs Over Belgium: A Thrilling Hockey Encounter

The Indian men's hockey team achieved a dramatic 4-3 victory over Belgium in the European leg of the FIH Pro League on Sunday, ending a streak of seven consecutive defeats. The game took a decisive turn in the final two minutes when India received a favorable referral decision, allowing Harmanpreet Singh to convert a crucial penalty stroke, thus clinching the win.

The match commenced with Belgium taking an early lead through Arthur de Sloover's precise finish, dominating the first quarter 1-0. However, India's Sukhjeet Singh leveled the score with a powerful penalty corner strike. The Belgians reclaimed the lead in the third quarter, thanks to Nicolas Stockbroekx, but Sukhjeet Singh quickly responded with another goal, this time from open play.

Amit Rohidas then propelled India ahead with a remarkable penalty corner shot, before Belgium struck back with Thibeau Labouchere's first international goal. Ultimately, it was Harmanpreet Singh's late heroics that sealed India's victory in a match marked by tense exchanges and strategic plays.

