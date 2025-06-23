Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Historic Double Century: A Triumph in England

India's Rishabh Pant becomes the second wicketkeeper to score centuries in both innings of a Test, steering India to a strong position against England. Supported by KL Rahul's century, Pant's aggressive play secured a significant lead. England struggled as Pant and Rahul formed a formidable partnership.

In a historic feat at Headingley, India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant etched his name in the cricketing annals by becoming only the second wicketkeeper to notch centuries in both innings of a Test match. This remarkable achievement powered the visiting side into a commanding position during the Test series opener against England.

Pant's aggressive 118, coupled with KL Rahul's composed 120 not out, propelled India to a solid 298 for four by tea on the fourth day, extending their overall lead to 304 runs. While Pant curbed his instinct to play reckless shots initially, he later accelerated his innings, leaving the English bowlers without answers.

Despite losing early wickets, India's innings gained momentum with Pant and Rahul's partnership, which added 195 runs for the fourth wicket. Pant's daring batting, although risky, paid off as he achieved the rare distinction of scoring two centuries in a Test match on English soil, solidifying India's dominance.

