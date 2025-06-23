Injury Forces Milan Rathnayake Out of Sri Lanka's Second Test Against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's fast bowler Milan Rathnayake has been sidelined from the second Test match against Bangladesh due to a side strain. Scheduled to start on Wednesday in Colombo, the game will see left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando stepping in as Rathnayake's replacement. On Monday, Sri Lanka Cricket's Selection Committee announced the 19-member squad for the match, which also features spin-bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage. The 22-year-old fills the void left by Angelo Mathews, who retired from Test cricket following the series opener.

In the first Test, Rathnayake briefly left the field on the second day but returned to claim figures of 4/65. His tight economy rate and a decisive final session spell helped restrict Bangladesh's first innings total to 495, keeping Sri Lanka in contention. Besides his bowling exploits, Rathnayake contributed with the bat, forming a crucial 84-run partnership with Kamindu Mendis for the seventh wicket, scoring 39 runs himself.

Should Sri Lanka opt to replace Rathnayake with another all-rounder, the options are limited. Dunith Wellalage and Sonal Dinusha present spin-bowling capabilities, but on Colombo's batting-friendly pitch, a fast-bowling option may be more viable. Potential replacements for Mathews include Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Pavan Rathnayake, both uncapped players who have shone in domestic cricket and Sri Lanka A contests. Oshada Fernando is another contender, returning to the national scene after an impressive run the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)