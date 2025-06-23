Records Shattered at National Junior Athletics Championships

Tamil Nadu's S. Yuvaraj shattered the junior national record in the 110m hurdles, clinching gold at the 23rd National Junior (U20) Federation Athletics Championships on Monday. Clocking 13.69 seconds, he surpassed the 13.74-second record by Tejas Ashok Shrise in 2021.

In a day peppered with broken records, Ujjawal Chaudhary of JSW topped the men's discus throw with a 59.51m toss, outmatching his previous national record of 59.34m.

Astik Pradhan of Odisha, in men's 400m, and Shahnavaz Khan from Uttar Pradesh, in long jump, also set new benchmarks, while women athletes like Vanshika Ghanghas and Reet Rathor made their mark in their respective events.

(With inputs from agencies.)