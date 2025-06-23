Left Menu

Records Shattered at National Junior Athletics Championships

Tamil Nadu's S. Yuvaraj broke the junior national record in the 110m hurdles, among other records set at the 23rd National Junior Athletics Championships. Ujjawal Chaudhary excelled in discus throw, Astik Pradhan in the 400m, and Shahnavaz Khan in long jump. Record performances were also seen in women's events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:52 IST
Records Shattered at National Junior Athletics Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tamil Nadu's S. Yuvaraj shattered the junior national record in the 110m hurdles, clinching gold at the 23rd National Junior (U20) Federation Athletics Championships on Monday. Clocking 13.69 seconds, he surpassed the 13.74-second record by Tejas Ashok Shrise in 2021.

In a day peppered with broken records, Ujjawal Chaudhary of JSW topped the men's discus throw with a 59.51m toss, outmatching his previous national record of 59.34m.

Astik Pradhan of Odisha, in men's 400m, and Shahnavaz Khan from Uttar Pradesh, in long jump, also set new benchmarks, while women athletes like Vanshika Ghanghas and Reet Rathor made their mark in their respective events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025