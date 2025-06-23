Eagle Nashik Titans Soar to Maiden MPL Glory

The Eagle Nashik Titans have etched their name in the history books, clinching their first Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) title with a decisive victory over the Raigad Royals. The Nashik team expertly chased down a formidable 191 target, securing a win with six wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

India U-19 World Cup star Arshin Kulkarni played a pivotal role with an impressive 77 runs off 53 balls, driving the Titans to a solid start alongside opener Mandar Bhandari. Despite the pressure, Kulkarni maintained momentum until the 18th over, setting the stage for the team's triumph.

While Siddhesh Veer's unbeaten 99 was a standout for the Royals, it was Atharva Kale and Ranjit Nikam's cohesive finishing touches that ensured Nashik never relinquished their lead. The thrilling match, marked by drama and athleticism, underscored the sheer competitiveness of the MPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)