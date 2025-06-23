Rishabh Pant's Historic Double Century Feat

In a remarkable cricketing milestone, Rishabh Pant etched his name in the annals of the game's history on Monday, becoming only the second wicketkeeper to score a century in each innings of a Test match. This historic feat unfolded during the series opener against England.

The young wicketkeeper-batsman joins Zimbabwe's Andy Flower, who set the record with scores of 142 and an unbeaten 199 against South Africa in 2001. On his way to a brilliant 118 off 140 deliveries, Pant also distinguished himself as the first Indian to achieve this feat in England.

Pant's accomplishment places him among an elite group of Indian cricketers, alongside the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, and more recently, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have scored hundreds in both innings of a Test match.

(With inputs from agencies.)