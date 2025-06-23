Rishabh Pant's Historic Double Century Feat
Rishabh Pant became the second wicketkeeper to score centuries in each innings of a Test match, achieving this during a series against England. Previously, Zimbabwe's Andy Flower was the only wicketkeeper to achieve this milestone. Pant also became the first Indian to do so in England.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a remarkable cricketing milestone, Rishabh Pant etched his name in the annals of the game's history on Monday, becoming only the second wicketkeeper to score a century in each innings of a Test match. This historic feat unfolded during the series opener against England.
The young wicketkeeper-batsman joins Zimbabwe's Andy Flower, who set the record with scores of 142 and an unbeaten 199 against South Africa in 2001. On his way to a brilliant 118 off 140 deliveries, Pant also distinguished himself as the first Indian to achieve this feat in England.
Pant's accomplishment places him among an elite group of Indian cricketers, alongside the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, and more recently, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have scored hundreds in both innings of a Test match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Silent Toll: Uncounted Lives Amidst India's Heatwave Epidemic
India's Transformation Under Modi: 11 Years of Service and Growth
Water Wars in India's Power Struggle: Solapur's Dilemma
Rakesh Kumar Crowned Champion: Skill-Based Gaming Soars in India
Indian Markets Soar on RBI Rate Cut and Global Optimism