Left Menu

Records Shatter at 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship

At the 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship, Dhinidhi Desinghu set a new national record in the 200m freestyle. Shoan Ganguly broke the meet record in the 200m individual medley, while Kushagra Rawat won gold in the 1500m freestyle, making the 'B' cut for the World Championship in Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:59 IST
Records Shatter at 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship
Dhinidhi Desinghu

The 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship witnessed remarkable performances as records were shattered. Dhinidhi Desinghu set a new national record with a time of 2:02.97 in the 200m freestyle. In the 200m individual medley, Shoan Ganguly eclipsed the meet record, timing 2:04.34 at the Indoor Aquatic Centre in Kalinga Stadium.

Kushagra Rawat of Delhi clinched the gold medal in the 1500m freestyle event with an impressive time of 15:32.95 seconds. His performance earned him a 'B' cut qualification for the upcoming World Championship in Singapore next month.

The championship also highlighted the increasing prowess of junior swimmers, as several under-18 participants outperformed their senior peers, signaling a promising future for swimming in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025