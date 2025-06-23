Records Shatter at 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship

The 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship witnessed remarkable performances as records were shattered. Dhinidhi Desinghu set a new national record with a time of 2:02.97 in the 200m freestyle. In the 200m individual medley, Shoan Ganguly eclipsed the meet record, timing 2:04.34 at the Indoor Aquatic Centre in Kalinga Stadium.

Kushagra Rawat of Delhi clinched the gold medal in the 1500m freestyle event with an impressive time of 15:32.95 seconds. His performance earned him a 'B' cut qualification for the upcoming World Championship in Singapore next month.

The championship also highlighted the increasing prowess of junior swimmers, as several under-18 participants outperformed their senior peers, signaling a promising future for swimming in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)