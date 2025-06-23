Records Shatter at 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship
At the 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship, Dhinidhi Desinghu set a new national record in the 200m freestyle. Shoan Ganguly broke the meet record in the 200m individual medley, while Kushagra Rawat won gold in the 1500m freestyle, making the 'B' cut for the World Championship in Singapore.
The 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship witnessed remarkable performances as records were shattered. Dhinidhi Desinghu set a new national record with a time of 2:02.97 in the 200m freestyle. In the 200m individual medley, Shoan Ganguly eclipsed the meet record, timing 2:04.34 at the Indoor Aquatic Centre in Kalinga Stadium.
Kushagra Rawat of Delhi clinched the gold medal in the 1500m freestyle event with an impressive time of 15:32.95 seconds. His performance earned him a 'B' cut qualification for the upcoming World Championship in Singapore next month.
The championship also highlighted the increasing prowess of junior swimmers, as several under-18 participants outperformed their senior peers, signaling a promising future for swimming in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)