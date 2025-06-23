Pant and Rahul Blaze Century Path for India at Headingley

Lucknow Super Giants owner, Sanjiv Goenka, showered accolades on Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul following their spectacular centuries against England in the second innings of the first Test at Headingley. With India steering into a commanding position, the 195-run partnership crafted by India's vice-captain Pant and opening maestro Rahul promises a thrilling climax to the series opener.

Rahul cinched his record-making century after delicately placing the ball wide of sweeper cover, clinching two runs. This accomplishment was marked by his salute to his helmet crest and camaraderie with Pant. Shortly thereafter, Pant aptly navigated to his second century, reinforcing his leadership in the Indian Premier League.

Goenka took to X to commend, 'Two good! Back-to-back centuries for @RishabhPant17.' Further applause was heaped on Rahul, who continued to cement his prowess in SENA conditions, registering his sixth century, highlighting a trio of centuries in England.

Rahul surpassed the legendary Rahul Dravid with his three centuries in England as an opener, a record for an Indian. Pant's 134-run flair in the initial innings and pragmatic batting thereafter, augmented by Rahul's steadfast drive, led to their electrifying 195-run stand.

Pant meticulously maneuvered from 96 to reach his feat against Shoaib Bashir's delivery to become the first Indian to score a century in each innings of a Test in England, marking a milestone in his cricketing journey. (ANI)

