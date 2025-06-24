Rishabh Pant’s Record-Setting Twin Centuries Spark Hope of Surpassing Rahul Dravid in England
India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant's record-breaking twin centuries during the Leeds Test at Headingley bring comparisons to cricket legends. Sanjay Manjrekar praises Pant's dual role as a batter and wicketkeeper, predicting he may surpass Rahul Dravid's record for most centuries in England. Pant's historic performance marks him as a leading Indian cricketer.
India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant, renowned for his dynamic playing style, etched his name into cricketing lore with two centuries in the Leeds Test at Headingley, sparking discussions about him potentially outdoing former captain Rahul Dravid's record for the most centuries by an Indian in England.
Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, speaking on 'Match Centre Live' after Day 4, lauded Pant's dual capabilities and extraordinary performance. He emphasized Pant's remarkable achievement as both a batter and a wicketkeeper, noting that his feat of scoring twin centuries places him alongside legends such as Rahul Dravid, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Sachin Tendulkar.
The vice-captain's innings of 134 and 118 have placed him in elite company, marking a historic high for a designated wicketkeeper in England. With four Tests remaining, Manjrekar predicts that Pant could potentially overshadow Dravid's six centuries on English soil, given his current momentum and skill-set.
