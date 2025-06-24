Duckett Defies Indian Bowlers as England Advances on Final Day
Ben Duckett's unbeaten fifty led England to 117 with no loss at lunch on the final day, pursuing a challenging 371 against India in the first Test. Despite Bumrah's efforts, other Indian pacers underperformed, allowing Duckett and Crawley to guide England's strong innings forward.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England's cricketers, aided by a commendable performance from Ben Duckett, thwarted the Indian bowling attack as they reached 117 for no loss by lunch on the concluding day of the first Test. Duckett's remarkable unbeaten 50 helped solidify England's position, as they aim to chase down a challenging target of 371.
Jasprit Bumrah shone briefly for India, delivering a beautiful off-cutter against Duckett. However, inconsistency from other pacers such as Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur provided England crucial scoring opportunities. Duckett, alongside Zak Crawley, capitalized on poor deliveries to lead England's charge.
Despite the introduction of spin from Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian bowlers were unable to make further inroads, leaving India contemplating their strategy for the upcoming sessions. The need for precise execution echoes past concerns, highlighted by England's memorable chase at Birmingham.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eden Gardens and Arun Jaitley Stadium's Test Match Shuffle
Angelo Mathews Calls for More Test Matches for Sri Lanka
Harbhajan Singh Backs Kuldeep Yadav for Test Match at Leeds
Ganguly Urges India to Seize Test Match Opportunity Against England
Rishabh Pant Shines with Historic Century in Thrilling Test Match