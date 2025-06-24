Duckett Defies Indian Bowlers as England Advances on Final Day

England's cricketers, aided by a commendable performance from Ben Duckett, thwarted the Indian bowling attack as they reached 117 for no loss by lunch on the concluding day of the first Test. Duckett's remarkable unbeaten 50 helped solidify England's position, as they aim to chase down a challenging target of 371.

Jasprit Bumrah shone briefly for India, delivering a beautiful off-cutter against Duckett. However, inconsistency from other pacers such as Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur provided England crucial scoring opportunities. Duckett, alongside Zak Crawley, capitalized on poor deliveries to lead England's charge.

Despite the introduction of spin from Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian bowlers were unable to make further inroads, leaving India contemplating their strategy for the upcoming sessions. The need for precise execution echoes past concerns, highlighted by England's memorable chase at Birmingham.

(With inputs from agencies.)