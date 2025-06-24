Left Menu

Duckett Defies Indian Bowlers as England Advances on Final Day

Ben Duckett's unbeaten fifty led England to 117 with no loss at lunch on the final day, pursuing a challenging 371 against India in the first Test. Despite Bumrah's efforts, other Indian pacers underperformed, allowing Duckett and Crawley to guide England's strong innings forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:44 IST
Duckett Defies Indian Bowlers as England Advances on Final Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's cricketers, aided by a commendable performance from Ben Duckett, thwarted the Indian bowling attack as they reached 117 for no loss by lunch on the concluding day of the first Test. Duckett's remarkable unbeaten 50 helped solidify England's position, as they aim to chase down a challenging target of 371.

Jasprit Bumrah shone briefly for India, delivering a beautiful off-cutter against Duckett. However, inconsistency from other pacers such as Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur provided England crucial scoring opportunities. Duckett, alongside Zak Crawley, capitalized on poor deliveries to lead England's charge.

Despite the introduction of spin from Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian bowlers were unable to make further inroads, leaving India contemplating their strategy for the upcoming sessions. The need for precise execution echoes past concerns, highlighted by England's memorable chase at Birmingham.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025