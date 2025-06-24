Ben Duckett's Century Dominates India's Defenses in Thrilling Test Match

England's opening batsman, Ben Duckett, delivered a sensational century to dismantle a lackluster Indian bowling attack in the opening Test. His commanding 149-run inning put England within touching distance of a significant victory, needing only 102 more runs in the final session.

Despite losing four wickets, England remained formidable with the experienced duo of Joe Root and Ben Stokes still at the crease. Duckett's partnership with Zak Crawley laid a solid foundation, countering the brief resurgence of India's bowlers post rain interruption.

India struggled for consistency, with bowler Jasprit Bumrah offering initial resistance, but partners like Shardul Thakur failed to maintain pressure. Duckett's strategic late batting style paid off as he expertly exploited the gaps, with aggressive shots like reverse sweeps frustrating the Indian side.

(With inputs from agencies.)