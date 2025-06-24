Left Menu

Krejcikova Battles Through Tense Eastbourne Clash

Barbora Krejcikova fought back to defeat Harriet Dart at the Eastbourne Open, overcoming two match points in a tense match. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu also triumphed, recovering from a set down against Ann Li. Krejcikova's win marks only her second singles victory this grass season before Wimbledon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:40 IST
Krejcikova

In a gripping encounter at the Eastbourne Open, top seed Barbora Krejcikova narrowly overcame Briton Harriet Dart, saving two match points en route to victory.

Czech player Krejcikova, returning from a back injury, battled windy conditions and a time violation controversy before securing her second singles win of the grass season.

Alongside Krejcikova, British number one Emma Raducanu demonstrated resilience, defeating American Ann Li after a challenging start. The tournament also saw an upset, with Kimberly Birrell beating former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

