Krejcikova Battles Through Tense Eastbourne Clash
Barbora Krejcikova fought back to defeat Harriet Dart at the Eastbourne Open, overcoming two match points in a tense match. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu also triumphed, recovering from a set down against Ann Li. Krejcikova's win marks only her second singles victory this grass season before Wimbledon.
In a gripping encounter at the Eastbourne Open, top seed Barbora Krejcikova narrowly overcame Briton Harriet Dart, saving two match points en route to victory.
Czech player Krejcikova, returning from a back injury, battled windy conditions and a time violation controversy before securing her second singles win of the grass season.
Alongside Krejcikova, British number one Emma Raducanu demonstrated resilience, defeating American Ann Li after a challenging start. The tournament also saw an upset, with Kimberly Birrell beating former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.
