Krejcikova Battles Through Tense Eastbourne Clash

In a gripping encounter at the Eastbourne Open, top seed Barbora Krejcikova narrowly overcame Briton Harriet Dart, saving two match points en route to victory.

Czech player Krejcikova, returning from a back injury, battled windy conditions and a time violation controversy before securing her second singles win of the grass season.

Alongside Krejcikova, British number one Emma Raducanu demonstrated resilience, defeating American Ann Li after a challenging start. The tournament also saw an upset, with Kimberly Birrell beating former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

(With inputs from agencies.)