Benfica Triumphs Over Bayern: Historic Win at Club World Cup

In a sweltering clash at the Club World Cup, Benfica emerged victorious over Bayern Munich with a 1-0 win, thanks to an early strike by Andreas Schjelderup. The victory positions the Portuguese side at the pinnacle of Group C.

Schjelderup made the most of a defensive lapse by Bayern in the 13th minute, converting Fredrik Aursnes' low cross into the decisive goal. While Bayern had already secured advancement to the next round and fielded a rotated lineup, it lacked the usual urgency.

Despite a stronger second-half performance, Bayern saw Joshua Kimmich's equalizer disallowed due to Harry Kane's offside position, leaving them in second place and set to face Flamengo, Group D leaders.

