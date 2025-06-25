Left Menu

Benfica Triumphs Over Bayern: Historic Win at Club World Cup

Andreas Schjelderup's early goal led Benfica to a 1-0 victory against Bayern Munich in the Club World Cup, marking their first win over Bayern. Benfica now leads Group C and will encounter Chelsea or Esperance de Tunis in the last 16, as Bayern prepares to face Flamengo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Charlotte | Updated: 25-06-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 02:42 IST
In a sweltering clash at the Club World Cup, Benfica emerged victorious over Bayern Munich with a 1-0 win, thanks to an early strike by Andreas Schjelderup. The victory positions the Portuguese side at the pinnacle of Group C.

Schjelderup made the most of a defensive lapse by Bayern in the 13th minute, converting Fredrik Aursnes' low cross into the decisive goal. While Bayern had already secured advancement to the next round and fielded a rotated lineup, it lacked the usual urgency.

Despite a stronger second-half performance, Bayern saw Joshua Kimmich's equalizer disallowed due to Harry Kane's offside position, leaving them in second place and set to face Flamengo, Group D leaders.

