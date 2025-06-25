Left Menu

Boca Juniors' Club World Cup Hopes Dashed by Auckland City Draw

Boca Juniors ended their Club World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Auckland City in Nashville, missing out on the knockout stage. Weather delays interrupted the match, and a late VAR decision killed their chances, as Benfica topped the group to progress with Bayern Munich.

Boca Juniors' hopes of advancing in the Club World Cup were dashed as they drew 1-1 with Auckland City in Nashville. The match, disrupted by a weather delay, saw Boca unable to surpass the necessary goal difference, while a VAR decision nullified their potential winner.

Despite an early lead thanks to a deflected own goal, Boca struggled to maintain their advantage after Auckland City leveled the score. The match was halted for nearly 50 minutes due to lightning, adding to the drama of the game staged in sweltering conditions.

The result left Boca third in the group, as Benfica secured the top spot alongside Bayern Munich. The passionate Boca supporters remained resilient, singing throughout the delay, but their team's campaign ended prematurely as both clubs exited the tournament.

