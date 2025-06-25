FIFA Launches Disciplinary Action Against Pachuca's Gustavo Cabral

FIFA has begun disciplinary proceedings against CF Pachuca player Gustavo Cabral following an incident with Real Madrid's Antonio Ruediger during their FIFA Club World Cup match. The altercation prompted the referee to activate the anti-discrimination protocol, raising concerns over potential racial discrimination.

The match, played in Charlotte on June 22, saw tensions rise in the final minutes. Referee Ramon Abatti took the rare step of signaling anti-discrimination measures when a scuffle broke out following a foul on Ruediger, a Germany international.

In a post-match briefing, Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso supported Ruediger's claim of having faced racial discrimination. Despite starting the disciplinary process, FIFA has yet to announce specific actions they will take against Cabral. Editing by Toby Davis.

(With inputs from agencies.)