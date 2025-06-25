Left Menu

FIFA Launches Disciplinary Action Against Pachuca's Gustavo Cabral

FIFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Pachuca player Gustavo Cabral following an incident with Real Madrid's Antonio Ruediger in a Club World Cup match. The incident led to the activation of FIFA's anti-discrimination protocol, as the referee recognized potential racial issues. Details of the disciplinary action remain unspecified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 04:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 04:37 IST
FIFA Launches Disciplinary Action Against Pachuca's Gustavo Cabral

FIFA has begun disciplinary proceedings against CF Pachuca player Gustavo Cabral following an incident with Real Madrid's Antonio Ruediger during their FIFA Club World Cup match. The altercation prompted the referee to activate the anti-discrimination protocol, raising concerns over potential racial discrimination.

The match, played in Charlotte on June 22, saw tensions rise in the final minutes. Referee Ramon Abatti took the rare step of signaling anti-discrimination measures when a scuffle broke out following a foul on Ruediger, a Germany international.

In a post-match briefing, Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso supported Ruediger's claim of having faced racial discrimination. Despite starting the disciplinary process, FIFA has yet to announce specific actions they will take against Cabral. Editing by Toby Davis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025