Faith Kipyegon Targets Historic Sub-Four Minute Mile in Paris

All eyes are set on Paris as Kenya's Faith Kipyegon prepares to challenge the unofficial sub-four minute mile barrier on Thursday. The celebrated triple Olympic and world champion will take on this historical feat at the Stade Charlety, renowned for housing her previous world records.

Drawing inspiration from Eliud Kipchoge's sub-two hour marathon, Kipyegon will be equipped with Nike's latest innovation in footwear, the 85-gram super-spikes. However, the pivotal role will likely be played by her pacers, whose strategic positioning is designed to maximize the drafting benefit essential for her success.

With a personal record of 4:07.64 to her name, Kipyegon aims to revolutionize female athletics by shaving more than seven seconds off her time. As she recalls her past victories on this track, she remains optimistic that the Stade Charlety will once again be the stage for a monumental achievement.

