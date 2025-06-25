Left Menu

Bhopal Leopards Claim Maiden MPL Title in Nail-Biting Finish

Bhopal Leopards, led by Arshad Khan, clinched their first MPL title after defeating Chambal Ghariyals by three runs in a thrilling final. Despite posting 156, a below-par score, Bhopal's bowlers defended valiantly, with a crucial catch by Aniket Verma and steady nerves from Roshan Kewat in the last over sealing the victory.

Bhopal Leopards lifting Madhya Pradesh League 2025 trophy (Image: MPL). Image Credit: ANI
The Madhya Pradesh League 2025 culminated in a dramatic showdown on Tuesday night, as Bhopal Leopards emerged victorious in a nail-biting encounter against Chambal Ghariyals at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium. Captained by the strategic Arshad Khan, the Leopards secured their first MPL championship by clinching a narrow three-run victory.

Batting first, Bhopal managed a seemingly modest total of 156 in 19.2 overs on a pitch that had favored batters throughout the tournament. Gautam Raghuwanshi and Aniket Verma played pivotal knocks of 48 and 40 runs, respectively. However, disciplined bowling performances from Aman Bhadoriya, Tripuresh Singh, and Nayanraj Mewada leveled the playing field.

In response, Chambal Ghariyals stumbled early on but mounted a formidable comeback through a significant 72-run partnership between Shubham Sharma and Tripuresh Singh. With the match tilting in Chambal's favor, Bhopal's Aniket Verma executed a game-changing catch, and Roshan Kewat held his nerve in the final over, culminating in a memorable win for Bhopal Leopards.

