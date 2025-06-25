Indian Women Wrestlers Triumph at Under-17 Asian Championships

In a stellar performance on the international stage, the Indian Women Wrestling Team emerged victorious as the Champion Team at the Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championships, held from June 18 to 26 in Vung Tau, Vietnam, according to a press release by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). This follows the success of the Under-23 Women Wrestling Team in Vietnam, with the Under-17 Women Wrestlers exhibiting remarkable grit, determination, and proficiency to continue India's victorious trend.

Domination across weight categories secured the Indian Women Team 10 medals in total—5 Gold, 3 Silver, and 2 Bronze—clinching the Champion Trophy with 215 points. China followed in second place with 151 points, and Japan took third with 149 points. Standout performances included Rachna (43 kg) who defeated a robust Japanese opponent decisively with a 9-0 victory for the Gold Medal, and Rutuja (46 kg) who claimed Gold by triumphing over the Uzbek competitor 10-0 in the final after overcoming a Japanese wrestler in the qualification rounds.

The Indian team's overwhelming success illustrates the immense talent and preparation among the emerging generation of women wrestlers. In addition to the women's victories, Hardeep took the Gold Medal in the Greco-Roman Style (110 kg), underscoring India's wrestling excellence across disciplines. The Wrestling Federation of India applauded all athletes, coaches, and the support staff for their commendable efforts, while the President lauded the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports Authority of India for its indispensable support, enabling Indian wrestlers to shine on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)